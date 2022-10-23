(Bloomberg) -- Meet the new boss, same as the old boss, so the saying goes. In a week of political reshuffling, we can look forward to a new line up of top brass in China, but without the customary change in the top job, while the UK could welcome its third premier in two months. Here’s what to expect.

The big reveal: President Xi Jinping is expected to lead out the parade of China’s new supreme Politburo Standing Committee leaders at noon today after filling the ranks of the 205-member Central Committee with his loyalists at the close of the Communist Party congress on Saturday.

The big intervention: Will the Bank of Japan blink? Most economists expect the central bank to keep rates unchanged on Friday, an entrenched dovish stance to help the economy. But pressure is mounting as the yen comes under repeated attack, forcing yet another round of reported intervention on Friday to push the currency back below 150 to the dollar. Any shift in Japan’s monetary policy could send a wrecking ball through global markets if traders think the last heavyweight anchor against soaring global yields is finally coming adrift.

The big earnings: Hynix and Samsung report this week and both have big Chinese operations. Investors will be looking for indications of the effect of the semiconductor slowdown and answers to questions on how US tech restrictions will affect the global chip market.

The big elbows: In the latest twist to the UK’s staggering political crisis, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and ex-chancellor Rishi Sunak are said to have met on Saturday to discuss the Conservative Party leadership, as the demise of Liz Truss’s short-lived and eventful premiership opened the jostling to become the nation’s next leader. The two front runners became bitter enemies this summer when Sunak resigned as finance minister of Johnson’s administration, a move that helped trigger his downfall.

The big delay: China last week delayed publishing its key economic data, with insiders blaming the postponement on the party congress keeping senior officials from signing off on the numbers. No such excuse should prevent their appearance this week with a scorecard including economic growth, investment, industrial production and retail sales all due – a comprehensive round-up of how the nation is being hit by Covid lockdowns and wavering global trade.

The big budget: Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers offers another compare and contrast moment this week when he unveils his first budget. Unlike Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini budget that brought chaos to UK markets, Chalmers has promised his will be “solid” and “sensible,” delivering on election pledges while trying to pare spending. The day after, Australia’s latest prices data may show that headline inflation is running at its quickest pace since 1990.

The big clean-up: The world’s biggest exporter of power station coal is looking for money to clean up its dirty electricity industry. Indonesia is seeking a deal on Wednesday from funders including the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank for about $4 billion of projects that would mark a big step in its efforts to wean itself off the most polluting fossil fuel.

