There’s a big week ahead for central bank watchers. The Federal Reserve, Bank of England and Bank of Japan are all set to meet, and the European Central Bank gathers for a forum in Sintra, Portugal. Investors are eager to figure out when and where the next interest rate cuts will be. Data from Morgan Stanley showed U.S. business conditions deteriorating this month by the most on record, reaching their lowest point since 2008, adding to recent signs that the U.S. economy is slowing.

U.S. President Donald Trump alleged that Iran was responsible for attacks on oil tankers near the Persian Gulf and vowed the Strait of Hormuz won’t be closed. Iran vehemently denied any role in the incident.

Wall Street dads are still finding it hard to take parental leave.

Forget electric vehicles: The man considered China’s father of the electric car says hydrogen is the future.

Manhattan’s newest flagship department stores are ignoring the retail apocalypse.

“Salvatore Mundi,” the Leonardo da Vinci painting of questioned provenance that sold for $450 million, has been located. It’s on the yacht of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to Artnet.

Hong Kong suspended consideration of a proposed extradition law. Protesters will march Sunday anyway.

Trump kicks off his re-election bid Tuesday in Orlando.

Tories whittle down their list of candidates to succeed Theresa May.

Slack will go public on Thursday.

It’s Boeing versus Airbus at the Paris Air Show.

The Tories really want to trust Boris Johnson. But can they? That’s the question Britain’s Conservatives face as they consider whether they really want Boris Johnson to become their next prime minister. Johnson has what looks like an insurmountable lead in the race to follow May, even though there’s plenty of evidence Tories shouldn’t have faith in what he says.

