(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive a daily news briefing, including this weekend edition, in your inbox every day? Sign up here

Investors will spend the weekend looking for signs of progress toward an interim trade deal between the U.S. and China. While on Thursday both sides said they were ready to drop some tariffs, on Friday President Donald Trump poured cold water on such a rollback. In Europe, the outlook worsened while Britain’s central bank seemed split over its Brexit response. Warnings of excessive froth punctuated the week, including one by billionaire Ray Dalio concerning the perils of free money.

Will the U.K. election on Dec. 12 settle Brexit? To keep up with the latest news, sign up for our daily newsletter, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our podcast.

What you’ll want to read this weekend

Boeing engineers were almost done redesigning software on the grounded 737 Max when pilots came close to crashing in a simulator test. That’s when the delays began.

California has become America’s worst housing nightmare—and billions of dollars from Google, Facebook and Apple wont’t fix it.

Investment banks worried about the costs of climate change are putting U.S. state and local governments on the spot when they sell bonds, Bloomberg Businessweek reports. In Central Asia, ecological degradation is threatening water access for hundreds of millions of people.

Netflix, HBO and cable giants are cracking down on a loophole that’s nice for customers but could be draining billions of dollars in revenue.

What’s wrong with a four-day workweek? Maybe nothing, Noah Smith writes in Bloomberg Opinion, since long hours can hurt productivity.

What you’ll need to know next week

Public hearings begin in the Trump impeachment inquiry.

Walmart, CBS and Viacom report earnings.

Alibaba’s Singles’ Day is Monday.

Bloomberg Opinion: Xerox’s bid to acquire HP could work.

Turkey’s Erdogan arrives in the U.S., shopping for Patriot missiles.

What you’ll want to see in Bloomberg Graphics

Stanford led Bloomberg Businessweek’s ranking of the top U.S. business schools for the second straight year, taking in high marks for compensation and entrepreneurship. Dartmouth jumped to second place. Harvard, University of Chicago and University of Virginia rounded out the top tier.

To contact the author of this story: Tony Czuczka in New York at aczuczka@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: David Rovella at drovella@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.