(Bloomberg) -- The yuan plunged the most since August, U.S. stock futures tumbled along with crude oil prices after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to increase tariffs on Chinese imports, casting a cloud over talks this week that were expected to finalize a trade deal.

The shock statement, following weeks of reports of continued progress in negotiations between the world’s two largest economies, is set to roil Asian markets Monday. The yuan slid 0.8 percent in offshore trade, and contracts on the S&P 500 Index sank as much as 1.8 percent. The yen climbed. West Texas Intermediate crude slumped about 2 percent. The renewed tension eliminated all the cheer from a strong U.S. jobs report, which had sent American stocks up Friday. Futures on 10-year Treasuries advanced.

Trump ramped up pressure on China to make concessions in talks scheduled to be held in Washington this week by threatening to more than double tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods, and impose a fresh round import taxes on top of that.

“What China’s response will be, whether it cancels -- or sends -- the delegation that was heading to Washington this week is going to be critical to the markets’ reaction” as time goes on, Greg McKenna, a strategist at McKenna Macro, wrote in a note to clients Monday.

Adding to the mix, North Korea launched a weapons test, that potentially included its first ballistic missile launch since 2017, challenging Trump’s bottom line in nuclear talks. Meantime, oil’s slide was exacerbated by news that Saudi Arabia cut June pricing for all crude grades to the U.S., while raising most pricing to other regions.

China’s financial markets will trade on Monday for the first time since last Tuesday after a long holiday, with the nation’s equities already under pressure amid concern the government stimulus won’t be as robust as many had anticipated.

Trump’s comments came after the S&P 500 Index rose the most in a month Friday, with April employment data suggesting the American labor market can support growth without sparking inflation. With Japan’s markets are closed for a holiday Monday, Treasuries won’t trade in the cash market in Asia.

Here are some notable events coming up:

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is scheduled to return to Washington for trade talks on Wednesday.

The Reserve Bank of Australia meets to set interest rates Tuesday, while New Zealand central bank does the same the following day.

China releases trade data Wednesday, and the U.S. does so on Thursday.

South Africa holds national elections Wednesday.

European Union leaders gather Thursday to discuss policy priorities for the coming five years.

China reports on inflation Thursday. The U.S. releases the April CPI report Friday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index slid 1.4 percent as of 7:06 a.m. in Hong Kong.

Contracts on the Nikkei 225 Stock Average fell 2 percent in Chicago.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index were up 0.5 percent earlier.

Currencies

The yen rose 0.3 percent to 110.81 per dollar.

The offshore yuan traded at 6.7807 per dollar, down 0.7 percent.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2 percent.

The euro traded little changed from Friday’s close, at $1.1199.

The Aussie fell 0.3 percent to 69.96 U.S. cents.

Bonds

Futures on 10-year Treasuries soared 14/32 to 123-25. Yields were at 2.53 percent at last week’s close in the cash market.

Australian 10-year government bond yields dropped about 5 basis points, to 1.74 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.2 percent to $60.56 a barrel.

Gold added 0.3 percent to $1,283.34 an ounce.

