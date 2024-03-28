Top Stories
Do severance packages include bonuses in Ontario?
SPONSORED: Being laid off unexpectedly can be disorienting and stressful. In addition to managing the shock of job loss, fired employees often face a flurry of practical concerns, including understanding their severance package and what's included in it.
Survey finds nearly half of Canadians feeling 'stuck at work'
What do young adults need to know about their taxes this year?
Reddit investors should be careful following IPO, expert says
Ottawa should keep its 'hands off' pension funds, says former OTPP head
EXCLUSIVE: Alberta premier talks book-balancing, says Feds should 'stay in their lane'
Office real estate faces 'reckoning' amid other tailwinds: research director
Mar 28
4 Ontario school boards sue Facebook, Instagram, SnapChat and TikTok
4 Ontario school boards sue Facebook, Instagram, SnapChat and TikTok
Four of Ontario's largest school boards are suing the parent companies of Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok, alleging the social media platforms are disrupting student learning, contributing to a mental health crisis and leaving educators to manage the fallout.
18h ago6:16
Cautious optimism for federal plan to let rent count toward credit scores
The federal government's commitment to have rent payments counted toward credit scores is being welcomed by companies that already offer the service, while renter advocates have raised concerns.
Mar 288:38
What increased regulation could mean for the tech sector
Phil Davis, Founder of Philstockworld.com, joins MoneyTalk to discuss the increased scrutiny tech companies are receiving from regulators and the implications for the sector and investors.
20h ago
The Week Ahead: Home sales for Vancouver, Toronto
A look at what investors will be watching in the upcoming week.
23h ago5:38
Trudeau promises low-cost loans to expand child care spaces
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government will set aside $1 billion to provide low-cost loans for expanding and renovating child care spaces.
19h ago
Mild winter wreaks havoc on BRP snowmobile sales, as Ski-Doo maker cuts production9:01
Mild winter wreaks havoc on BRP snowmobile sales, as Ski-Doo maker cuts production
North America's warmest winter on record put a chill on snowmobile sales at BRP Inc., which saw profits plummet last quarter as a result.
Mar 284:38
Don't let the new car smell go to your head when borrowing to buy a car
The thrill of driving a new car off a dealer's lot is appealing, but experts warn not to let the new car smell go to your head when it comes to borrowing money to make it happen.
23h ago6:37
Stephen Takacsy's Top Picks: March 28, 2024
Top picks from Stephen Takacsy, president, CEO and CIO, Lester Asset Management
Mar 27
Young people paying 'astronomically high living expenses': insolvency trustee
Young people paying 'astronomically high living expenses': insolvency trustee
Following reports that younger Canadians are willing to make sacrifices to own a home, insolvency trustees say many should consider renting instead.
23h ago3:56
Higgs champions NB shale gas development as a better climate plan than carbon pricing
New Brunswick's alternative to the federal carbon price would be to eventually ship liquid natural gas to Europe as an alternative to coal, Premier Blaine Higgs told a House of Commons committee Thursday.
Mar 284:24
Alberta premier says she's hearing Edmonton is in rocky financial patch, offers help
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government won’t intervene but — if asked — would help the City of Edmonton navigate a reported rocky patch of financial and staffing dysfunction.
Mar 285:55
Trump Media, Reddit surge despite questionable profit prospects, taking on the 'meme stock' mantle
Reddit and Trump Media are the first notable social media companies to begin trading publicly in the last five years. They're also, thanks to the rabid reception among investors coupled with the companies' fuzzy profit outlooks, the latest meme stocks.
Mar 277:03
AI startup Cohere nears deal to raise funds at US$5 billion valuation
Artificial intelligence startup Cohere Inc. is in late-stage discussions to clinch a fresh round of funding that would raise the valuation of the company to US$5 billion.
Mar 26
Need to improve Canadian productivity has reached emergency level, BoC official says
Need to improve Canadian productivity has reached emergency level, BoC official says
A senior Bank of Canada official says the need to improve productivity has reached an emergency level as the economy faces a future where inflation may be more of a threat than in the past few decades.
Mar 285:39
British Columbia steps up probe of gold, Rolexes in Patryn (Dhanani) crypto case
Provincial officials in Canada are trying to force the surviving co-founder of defunct crypto exchange QuadrigaCX to explain how he came by a cash hoard, 45 gold bars and jewelry including a diamond-studded Rolex.
Mar 28
The Daily Chase: TMX opens up unexpected new customer for Canadian oil
Here are five things you need to know this morning.