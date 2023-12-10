Zelenskiy to Meet Biden, Senators as US Aid to Ukraine in Limbo

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden invited Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskiy for talks on “urgent” defense needs, signaling a diplomatic push to shore up support among Ukrainian allies almost two years after Russia’s invasion.

Ukraine’s president is headed to Washington at a critical juncture, with Biden’s request for further military assistance stalled in Congress and Ukraine’s path toward talks on eventual European Union membership in doubt.

Zelenskiy is expected to make an in-person address to a meeting of all US senators in Washington on Tuesday morning, a Senate leadership aide said. He plans to hold talks with Biden at the White House the same day.

“As Russia ramps up its missile and drone strikes against Ukraine, the leaders will discuss Ukraine’s urgent needs and the vital importance of the United States’ continued support at this critical moment,” White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement Sunday.

The goal is to underscore the US’s “unshakeable” commitment to supporting Ukraine in its defense against Russia’s invasion, she said.

The Ukrainian president will arrive in the US on Monday to meet Biden “and hold a series of meetings and negotiations,” Zelenskiy’s office said in a statement. He’ll focus on securing unity among the US, Europe and the rest of the world in supporting Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s invasion.

Topics in Washington will include further defense cooperation between Ukraine and the US, particularly through joint projects in the production of weapons and air-defense systems, according to the statement.

