Zero-Carbon Flat Glass Made for the First Time by Saint-Gobain

(Bloomberg) -- In a world first, France’s Cie. de Saint-Gobain said it produced carbon-neutral flat glass by using recycled materials and green energy.

The production is the latest sign that manufacturers of building materials are joining other industries in investing in slashing emissions. The zero-carbon flat glass, made for one week at a plant in Aniche, northern France, is part of Saint-Gobain’s strategy to reach carbon neutrality by 2050, the company said on Monday.

Saint-Gobain “succeeded in adjusting all of the furnace’s technical parameters to this dual challenge of operating with 100% recycled material and 100% biogas, while ensuring the right optical quality of the glass,” the manufacturer said in a statement.

The company already announced plans last year to build the world’s first carbon-neutral plasterboard plant in Norway.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.