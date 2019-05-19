A Billionaire Promises to Pay All of the Morehouse Class of 2019’s Student Debt

(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire investor Robert F. Smith announced in a commencement address at Morehouse College on Sunday that he would pay off the student loans of every member of the class of 2019, according to multiple reports.

“On behalf of the eight generations of my family that have been in this country, we’re gonna put a little fuel in your bus,” Smith said during a speech to the Atlanta college’s graduating class.

“My family is going to create a grant to eliminate your student loans,” Smith added, according to a Twitter post by Morehouse College.

“This is my class, 2019. And my family is making a grant to eliminate their student loans," he was quoted as saying. An official at the historically-black, all-male college told a local news station that the gift was worth about $40 million. The are nearly 400 graduating seniors.

Smith, who has a net worth of $4.5 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, had already announced a $1.5 million gift to Morehouse.

Students cheered loudly at the news.

“If I could do a backflip I would. I am deeply ecstatic,” Elijah Dormeus, a business administration major who’s graduating with $90,000 in student loans, told the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Smith is the founder and chief executive officer of Vista Equity Partners, a private equity firm headquartered in Austin, Texas, with $56 billion under management. Its holdings include workflow manager Autotask and ticket marketplace Vivid Seats. Smith, 56, graduated from Cornell University and Columbia Business School.

To contact the reporter on this story: Josh Saul in New York at jsaul15@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Matthew G. Miller at mmiller144@bloomberg.net, Ros Krasny, Ian Fisher

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.