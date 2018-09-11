Nomura Instinet analyst Romit Shah downgraded Tesla this morning to neutral from buy in a note titled “No Longer Investable.” The note to clients starts by pointing out that previously he’s been one of the biggest bulls on the Street since initiating coverage last October.

Shah slashed his price target on Tesla to US$300 from US$400 citing the “erratic behavior of CEO Elon Musk.” Among Shah’s concerns: The increasing number of Musk tweets per day, the cave diver accusation, Musk’s outburst on an earnings call, his taunts of short sellers and his appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast.

Shah continues to believe that Tesla can out-innovate the competition and that the company may eventually be much bigger than it is today, but says it’s better to remain on the sidelines until the company has better leadership. Tesla shares have lost over 25 percent of their value since early August in the immediate wake of Musk’s "funding secured" tweet. The stock fell 2.6 percent in pre-market trading on Tuesday.