{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular Content

    6h ago

    Abercrombie plunges as tariffs weigh heavily on sales outlook

    Jonathan Roeder and Jordyn Holman, Bloomberg News

    China strikes softer tone on trade

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Abercrombie & Fitch Co. plunged after trimming its sales outlook and flagging the impact of tariff on Chinese goods on its profit margin.

    • Same-store sales, a key metric for retailers, were flat for its Abercrombie and Hollister Brand. The retailer now sees net sales being flat to up 2 per cent for the full year -- down from a previous range of 2 per cent to 4 per cent. The stock fell as much as 17 per cent to US$14.18 in New York, the biggest slide since its last earnings report.

    Key Insights

    - UBS analyst Jay Sole wrote earlier this month that the bar for apparel retailers is “essentially unreachable” this quarter due to the “major risk” of tariffs. With U.S. duties on Chinese goods poised to rise, Abercrombie said the latest round of tariffs are “expected to have a direct adverse impact on cost of merchandise and gross profit of approximately US$6 million for the fall season.”

    - The retailer’s revised outlook includes factors in anticipated additional tariffs and of as much as 30 per cent, in addition to currency fluctuations.

    - The quarterly result exacerbates the pressure on Abercrombie. It had rebounded in recent quarters, largely on the strength of its Hollister brand, but that momentum seems to have faded.

    - The company said that apparel was hit by discounting earlier this summer as companies sought to draw in back-to-school shoppers earlier than usual. Even so, the company said its back-to-school performance has been “solid.”

    Embedded Image

    Market Reaction

    - The drop in Abercrombie’s shares to as low as US$14.18 was the lowest intraday level since 2017. The stock had declined 15 per cent this year through Wednesday’s close, part of a broad decline by apparel retailers.

    - The retailer’s revised outlook includes factors in anticipated additional tariffs and of as much as 30 per cent, in addition to currency fluctuations.

    - The quarterly result exacerbates the pressure on Abercrombie. It had rebounded in recent quarters, largely on the strength of its Hollister brand, but that momentum seems to have faded.

    - The company said that apparel was hit by discounting earlier this summer as companies sought to draw in back-to-school shoppers earlier than usual. Even so, the company said its back-to-school performance has been “solid.”