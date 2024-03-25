(Bloomberg) -- Politan Capital Management is seeking two more seats on the board of Masimo Corp., marking its second proxy battle at the health-care technology company in as many years.

The activist investor has put forward Darlene Solomon, former chief technology officer at Agilent Technologies Inc., and William Jellison, ex-chief financial officer of Stryker Corp., for election, according to a statement on Monday.

Politan holds an 8.9% stake in Irvine, California-based Masimo. It said it supports a strategic review to separate Masimo’s consumer business but has concerns about “broken governance and lack of independent oversight” at the company.

Politan’s move to boost its influence comes less than year after it succeeded it having its Chief Investment Officer Quentin Koffey and former Johnson & Johnson executive Michelle Brennan elected to Masimo’s board. Politan said on Monday that its efforts to engage with Masimo CEO Joe Kiani since have been unproductive.

“Joe Kiani refused to give us basic information, denied us access to management, repeatedly held board meetings excluding us, and refused to even consider allowing any review of capital allocation or strategy,” Koffey said.

Shares in Masimo have fallen about 18% over the last 12 months, giving the company a market value of roughly $7.5 billion.

“Masimo and its board are fully committed to conducting a comprehensive review of the proposed separation of Masimo’s consumer business,” a spokesperson for the company said in a statement. “Members of the board, including Quentin Koffey, have been a key part of the discussions concerning the separation dating back to January, when Joe Kiani first proposed the idea following a listening tour with shareholders.”

