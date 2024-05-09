(Bloomberg) -- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. said it will streamline its workforce and lean more heavily on data and technology in a restructuring plan intended to improve growth and profit margins.

The company will take a 140 billion yen ($900 million) charge for the initiative in fiscal year 2024, with additional, lower expenses expected from the restructuring in the following two years, it said in a statement.

The Japanese drugmaker, grappling with the loss of patent protection for its blockbuster ADHD medicine Vyvanse, said the changes will help boost its core operating profit margin to the low- to mid-30% range.

Takeda forecast net income of 58 billion yen for the 12 months ending in March 2025, including the restructuring charges. Analysts were expecting 233 billion yen. Sales are expected to reach 4.35 trillion yen during the year, up from the 4 trillion yen average estimated by analysts.

Under the multiyear restructuring program, Takeda said it will “optimize” its workforce, including simplifying some divisions, while investing in data, digital and technology efforts to increase productivity and efficiency. It will also rigorously prioritize its research and development pipeline, the company said in a statement.

