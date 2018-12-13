{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Commodities Videos

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    {{ currentStream.Desc }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    28m ago

    Activist investor pushing for new board of directors at Hudbay Minerals

    The Canadian Press

    Copper mine

    Copper mine , File photo

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    TORONTO -- An activist investor in Hudbay Minerals Inc. says it will push for a new slate of directors at the company's next annual meeting after accusing the board of mismanagement.

    Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. says it is advocating for change at the mining company to address "massive value destruction and chronic underperformance".

    The investment fund, holding about 10 per cent of Hudbay shares, says it pushed for dialogue with the company in October on potential changes to the board but was disappointed with the response.

    Waterton has also pushed to halt Hudbay's plans, announced at the end of October, to acquire Mason Resources Corp. in a deal that valued the company at $31 million.

    The fund also requested a special meeting for an advisory resolution that Hudbay scheduled for February, but has withdrawn that request while announcing it would instead push for a new slate of directors.

    The push for new directors comes as hedge fund Paulson & Co. Inc. successfully led an overthrow of Detour Gold Corp.'s board of directors Thursday.