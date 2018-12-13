Paulson wins control of Detour Gold board in key shareholder vote

Paulson & Co. has convinced shareholders of Detour Gold Corp. to overthrow the bulk of the Canadian miner’s board of directors, including its interim CEO, ending a nasty six-month proxy battle.

Five of the Paulson-backed nominees were chosen, according to a final voting tally released at a special shareholders’ meeting in Toronto Thursday. Among the nominees not re-elected were Detour Chairman Alex Morrison and interim Chief Executive Officer Michael Kenyon.

“As indicated, Kenyon will step down as CEO,” Ian Robertson, executive vice president at Kingsdale Advisors which represents Detour, said following the meeting which finished in 18 minutes and was closed to media. The board will be fixed at nine directors. The company declined to comment further.

Marcelo Kim, a partner at Paulson who was on the hedge fund’s slate of board nominees, also was not elected.

“Seven out of eight directors have changed since we started this campaign,” Kim said at the meeting. “But it’s not about who won or who lost, it’s about what’s best for the company.”

Detour Directors Voted Off:

Morrison Kenyon

Jonathan Rubenstein

Lisa Colnett

Edward Dowling Jr.

Paulson Nominees Voted In:

Steven Feldman

Christopher Robison

Ronald Simkus

William Williams

Dawn Whittaker



Detour rose as much as 2.4 per cent, and was up 0.5 per cent to $10.91 at 11:37 a.m. in Toronto. The shares have declined 26 per cent this year.

The result provided some vindication for investor John Paulson, who personally lobbied investors in the final weeks of the battle, telling them Detour’s board “makes shareholders the laughingstock of the investment community.” Paulson also spearheaded the recent creation of a Shareholders’ Gold Council, bringing together large gold investors to research issues like executive pay and board compensation.

Paulson will assume an activist role when “forced,” but prefers to remain passive, Kim said. “We don’t do this often in any kind of sector.”

The vote came in spite of the advice of two shareholder advisory groups that had recommended Detour make less dramatic changes to its board than Paulson wanted.

‘Wholesale Change’

Glass Lewis & Co. suggested the miner replace three board members, including Morrison, while Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. urged investors to support Detour’s proposal to elect just two Paulson nominees. The New York-based hedge fund had pushed for “wholesale change” with eight of its nine directors replaced, including Kenyon.Since Paulson & Co. took its complaints with Detour public in June, initially pushing for the miner to consider putting itself up for sale, the battle has become increasingly acrimonious.

Each side has accused the other of “bullying,” and Detour served Paulson with a lawsuit the hedge fund has called “frivolous.” Shareholders have been bombarded with material, as the two sides lobbed news releases, presentations, letters, and an animated video at each other, often responding within hours to fresh accusations. Meanwhile, Paulson increased its stake in Detour, from 5.4 per cent at the start of the battle to 5.7 per cent in November.

Detour isn’t the only Canadian miner to be targeted for a shake up. Private equity firm Waterton Global Resource Management is also planning to nominate a majority slate of directors and propose a new CEO at Hudbay Minerals Inc. in an effort to improve its performance.