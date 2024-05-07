(Bloomberg) -- Ryanair Holdings Plc expects summer ticket prices to be lower than previously estimated as the airline industry suffers from grounded planes and a supply chain backlog.

Fares during the peak travel season will likely be flat to up 5% at most, Reuters reported, citing Ryanair Chief Executive Officer Michael O’Leary. He previously said the airline was doing its budgets based on a pricing increase of between 5% and 10%, Reuters said.

Ryanair fell as much as 6.4%, with rivals EasyJet Plc and Wizz Air Holdings Plc falling about 5.5% and 2%, respectively.

O’Leary told reporters the lower-than-expected pricing was “surprising” as some Airbus SE fleet remain grounded for maintenance of Pratt & Whitney engine issues. The Irish carrier is facing aircraft delivery delays with Boeing Co. jets this year, forcing it to reduce its annual passenger forecast and cut flight frequencies.

