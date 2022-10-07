(Bloomberg) -- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will continue to have challenges supplying the popular attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder drug Adderall for the next two to three months, a company spokesperson said.

The drug has been in short supply since at least August, an issue that started this summer with a labor shortage at Teva, which supplies more Adderall in the US than any other company. Teva sells both the branded and generic products, and demand for the drug is at an all-time high.

Teva spokesperson Kelley Dougherty said the company continues to experience intermittent delays in Adderall production and is “producing and distributing as much as possible, as quickly as possible.”

Six other companies also have Adderall in short supply, and pharmacies around the US are having trouble keeping the drug in stock, leaving patients scrambling to fill their prescriptions. The medicine enables people with ADHD to concentrate and focus at normal levels.

The drug is in shortage as of Friday, according to the US Food and Drug Administration website.

