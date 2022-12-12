(Bloomberg) -- Adicet Bio Inc., the developer of an experimental cell therapy for cancer, lost the most in three years after an early-stage trial returned results that discouraged investors.

About a third of patients continued responding to treatment with the drug, called ADI-001, at two dose levels over six months, while data is still being collected on a third dose level, Adicet said in a statement. The shares fell as much as 47% Monday in New York, the most intraday since November 2019.

While most cell therapies have to be tailored to individual patients, Adicet is working to develop an off-the-shelf version that can be used more widely. The trial was conducted in patients with hard-to-treat forms of B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, the company said.

The durability data might “dent sentiment,” Bloomberg analyst Marc Engelsgjerd wrote in a note, as experimental products from companies such as Allogene Therapeutics Inc. appear to be performing better in tests.

