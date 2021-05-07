(Bloomberg) -- Adidas AG’s Kasper Rorsted doesn’t yet know how much his employees will keep working from home in the years to come, but he’s pretty sure those at other companies will start resembling his sportswear-clad staff.

“It’s going to be very difficult to persuade people that have been sitting at home in flip flops and a jogging suit to get into brown shoes and a normal suit,” the chief executive officer of the German company said on a call with reporters Friday.

Rorsted is predicting that the world’s back-to-the-office trend -- however big it becomes -- will only accelerate the acceptance of more casual clothing in the corporate world. That could sustain the boom in demand for sneakers and sports apparel that’s benefited Adidas and rivals including Nike Inc. and Puma SE over the past year.

An increased focus on public health -- and people eager to leave their homes after months in lockdown -- should propel a long-term boost for Adidas’s running sneakers and hiking gear, he said. “There might be a slight slowdown on the sandals, but in the bigger picture, that will be minuscule,” he said.

What about Adidas’s staff, which already had some freedom to work from home before the pandemic? The U.S. team is still working from home right now, along with employees in Europe. In China, everyone is back in the office. Decisions will depend on local safety conditions and regulations, the CEO said.

“The question is, is it the best to work from home?” he said. “We will be discussing with our employees throughout the second part of the year and early next year to figure out what is the right long-term solution.”

