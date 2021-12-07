(Bloomberg) -- Airbus SE delivered 58 jets in November, setting up a busy final month of 2021 as the company aims to ship 600 aircraft this year.

The tally leaves the planemaker 82 aircraft short of its annual target with just weeks to go. Bloomberg News reported last week that the company needed to accelerate jetliner deliveries in December to meet its goal.

The end of 2021 presents specific challenges for Airbus beyond the usual year-end push, with the company facing supply-chain issues and customer uncertainty following the emergence of the omicron coronavirus variant.

The manufacturer handed over 89 planes last December even as the industry reeled from a winter flare-up of Covid-19 cases. Pre-pandemic tallies were comfortably higher -- more than 125 jets in both 2018 and 2019.

Airbus got 318 orders in November after signing a bumper 255-jet deal with a group of four discount airlines backed by Bill Franke’s Indigo Partners at the Dubai Airshow, among other transactions. The company emerged as the clear winner from the first major air show since the virus, with rival Boeing Co. posting a more modest order tally.

