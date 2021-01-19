EDMONTON - The Alberta government says it has decided to cancel 11 recently issued coal leases in the Rocky Mountains.

It is also pausing any future coal lease sales on lands that were protected from open-pit mines under a policy the government revoked last May.

Energy Minister Sonya Savage says in a release that the United Conservative government has listened carefully to concerns raised in recent days.

She says the move will have no effect on existing coal projects currently under regulatory review.

The decision comes after two groups opposed to the mines collected at least 100-thousand signatures on a petition.

One, sponsored by environmental groups on Change-dot-org, is addressed to the provincial government.

Another, sponsored by a private citizen and addressed to federal Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson, opposed the Benga coal project in southern Alberta, which is was undergoing a federal-provincial environmental review.