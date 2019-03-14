{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Mar 14, 2019

    Alberta, feds provide $90M for Canadian Natural clean tech projects

    The Canadian Press

    CALGARY - The federal and Alberta governments are pledging almost $90 million to fund clean technology developments at major oilsands producer Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.

    The commitments are expected to result in a total investment of $415 million in three projects.

    More than half of the federal commitment of $72.3 million, about $45 million, will go to Titanium Corp., a company working with Canadian Natural on a technology to recover valuable minerals and residual bitumen while remediating tailings at the Horizon oilsands mine in northern Alberta.

    An additional $10 million has been committed by Emissions Reduction Alberta, the provincial body in charge of reinvesting carbon tax proceeds.

    Canadian Natural is also to receive $5 million in federal funds and $5.6 million from the province for its in-pit extraction process which aims to separate bitumen from oilsands ore in the mine before transporting it to the processing centre, thus reducing transportation costs and emissions.

    The Calgary-based producer has also won $22.3 million from Ottawa for a lower-emission steam turbine generator at the Athabasca Oil Sands Project mining operation it owns with partners Chevron Canada and Shell Canada.