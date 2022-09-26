Aldi Says More UK Customers Using Discount Grocer for Full Shop

(Bloomberg) --

Aldi said that more British customers are visiting the discount grocery chain as their first and only supermarket as the higher cost of living weighs on shoppers in the UK.

The grocer attracted 1.5 million “extra” customers over the past 12 weeks and sales of its gourmet Specially Selected range rose 29% as shoppers switched from more expensive supermarkets, the privately held chain said Monday.

Aldi said it’s committed to keeping prices low even as pre-tax profit fell more than 80% to £35.7 million ($38 million) from a year earlier.

“The cost-of-living crisis is worsening,”said Giles Hurley, chief executive officer of Aldi UK and Ireland. “And it’s being felt by millions of households across the UK.”

Read more: The Unstoppable Rise of Aldi in Britain Shows No Sign of Slowing

Aldi and fellow German discount chain Lidl are on the ascent as consumers in the UK shop around for cheaper prices on food. Recently, Aldi became Britain’s fourth-largest grocer, displacing Morrisons, according to Kantar data.

Aldi is set to open 16 new stores over the next 12 weeks, including locations at Broadstairs, Luton, Lincoln and New Southgate in London. That’s as part of a £1.3 billion expansion plan.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.