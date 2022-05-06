(Bloomberg) -- U.S. labor board prosecutors have determined that anti-union meetings held by Amazon.com Inc. in Staten Island, New York, violated federal law, according to an agency spokesperson.

The National Labor Relations Board’s Brooklyn regional director will issue a complaint if the company doesn’t settle, the agency’s press secretary Kayla Blado said in an email.

Amazon didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

