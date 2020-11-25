Amazon.com Inc.’s cloud-computing division suffered an outage on Wednesday that affected several customers, including Roku Inc. and Adobe Inc.

Amazon Web Services’s status page noted that its Kinesis data streaming service was “currently impaired” in the company’s U.S. East 1 region. The outage was also making it harder to post updates to a closely watched status page, the company said.

The failure impacted the ability of customers to use roughly two dozen services, hitting streaming hardware maker Roku, software seller Adobe and digital photo service Flickr.

“Kinesis has been experiencing increased error rates this morning in our US-East-1 Region that’s impacted some other AWS services,” an AWS spokeswoman said in an emailed statement. “We are working toward resolution.”

AWS is the largest provider of rented computing power and software services, and its data centers serve as the invisible foundation of much of the internet. That gives failures in its services an immediate visibility that rivals like Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google sometimes don’t face.