      HUAWEI CFO GRANTED BAIL BY VANCOUVER JUDGE

    1h ago

    American Eagle sales disappoint, but lingerie brand Aerie still going strong

    Hema Parmar, Bloomberg News

    Inside an Aerie for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. store in San Francisco.

    Inside an Aerie for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. store in San Francisco. , Bloomberg via Getty Images

    American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO.N) posted same-store sales that missed analysts’ estimates for the third quarter, but there was a bright spot: its underwear business, Aerie, which continued to lift the retailer.

    Key Insights

    • Same-store sales, a closely-watched gauge of a retailer’s health, rose 8 per cent in the quarter ended Nov. 3. Analysts anticipated an 8.4 per cent gain.
    • Earnings per share forecast for the fourth quarter also disappointed, trailing estimates.
    • Aerie has been a driver for the retailer. It posted a sixteenth straight quarter of double-digit same-store sales last quarter, far outpacing the namesake brand.
    • Aerie has been taking on Victoria’s Secret’s old-school approach by including diverse models of all body types, who’s images aren’t retouched in editing. The brand has garnered a strong following among teen and young-adults.

    The shares were little changed Tuesday in late U.S. trading. They have gained 1.2 per cent this year, beating the S&P 500 Index which fell about 1.4 per cent in that time.