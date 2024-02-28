Feb 28, 2024
AMLO Threatens to Skip US-Canada Summit If Mexico Feels Snubbed
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he may not attend the next North American Leaders summit in Canada if he feels his country is being disrespected.
“If there is no respectful treatment, I will not participate,” Lopez Obrador said Wednesday in response to a question on whether he planned to attend the meeting, set for April in Quebec.
AMLO, as the president is know, added that he only has seven more months in office and doesn’t like to travel.
He also said domestic conservative opponents were lobbying both the US and Canada to impose tariffs on Mexican steel.
On Tuesday, Economy Minister Raquel Buenrostro told reporters that Mexico would retaliate against any potential steel tariffs, saying the US and Canada were holding bilateral talks on the topic.
--With assistance from Amy Stillman.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.
