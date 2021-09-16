Policies being promoted to solve Canada’s housing crisis doesn’t give me much comfort: Equitable Group CEO

OTTAWA - Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in August slowed compared with July as the rate of new home construction continued to slow from their highs earlier this year.

The housing agency says the seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts was 260,239 units in August, down from 270,744 in July.

The pace slowed as the annual rate of urban starts fell 4.7 per cent in August to 235,782.

The annual rate of urban starts for apartments, condos and other types of multiple-unit housing projects dropped 5.7 per cent to 173,120, while the rate of single-detached urban starts fell two per cent to 62,662.

CMHC estimated rural starts at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 24,457.

The six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts was 283,971 in August, down from 286,076 in July.

