Treasury Traders Eye Supply-Demand Risks With Yields Near Lows
The timing of major upcoming shifts in Treasury supply and demand will be crucial in determining if the recent downward trend in yields continues or finally reverses.
A fifth of all office space vacant. Tech companies looking to offload millions of square feet they’d previously leased. Rents down 14%.
U.S. consumers will have to resume making payments on their Federal student loans when a Covid-related relief program expires on Sept. 30, and some borrowers may struggle to pay all their debts at that point.
Conservatives looking for a fresh populist message to carry into 2022 are taking on Wall Street firms for buying up single family homes as rentals, attacking the growing practice as hurting the middle class.
Jul 30, 2021
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- A pair of Hong Kong developers said they’ll throw in a second million-dollar apartment as a lottery prize if the number of vaccinated people against Covid-19 in the city hits 5 million by the end of September.
Sino Group’s philanthropic arm and Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd. will give away a HK$12 million ($1.5 million) apartment measuring 468 square feet (43 square meters) in their Grand Central project should vaccination numbers hit the target number, the pair said in a statement Friday. This is on top of the smaller $1.4 million home they offered in May in the same project, located in the Kwun Tong area, as the grand prize in a lucky draw for vaccinated residents.
Though vaccinations started slowly in Hong Kong, a pickup in recent weeks has led to about 3.1 million people being vaccinated with at least one shot as of Thursday, helped by incentives such as prizes. But the vaccination rate in the city of 7.5 million people still lags far behind the neighboring financial hub of Singapore, according to Bloomberg’s Covid-19 Vaccine Tracker.The developers said their latest philanthropic endeavor was inspired by the “heroic efforts” of the city’s Olympians. The Tokyo Olympics is shaping up to be Hong Kong’s best performance in the tournament ever with three medals so far.
Hong Kong, which has long been the world’s most expensive housing market, isn’t alone in dangling prizes to entice people to get vaccinated. In Alabama, people who are vaccinated can drive on a speedway track for free. Russian industrial giants are giving away snowmobiles, cash, and more for workers who get vaccinated.
Read More: What happens if you actually win a vaccine prize?
