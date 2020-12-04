(Bloomberg) -- Ant Group Co. and a venture led by Grab Holdings Ltd. won licenses to run digital banks in Singapore, paving the way for the technology giants to expand their financial services in the Southeast Asian hub.

Sea Ltd. is also among the four winners announced Friday by the Monetary Authority of Singapore after almost a year of deliberation. A consortium involving China’s Greenland Financial Holdings Group Co. is the other successful candidate.

Singapore joins the U.K. and Hong Kong in opening up its banking system to purely digital entrants, as it seeks to inject innovation and competition into a market dominated by traditional lenders. The permits are coveted given the city’s status as a rapidly growing wealth management center and a gateway to Southeast Asia, where the digital lending market is expected to quadruple in five years.

“MAS applied a rigorous, merit-based process to select a strong slate of digital banks,” Managing Director Ravi Menon said in the statement. “We expect them to thrive alongside the incumbent banks and raise the industry’s bar in delivering quality financial services, particularly for currently underserved businesses and individuals.”

Four Winners

Digital full banks will be allowed to take deposits and provide banking services to both retail and corporate customers. Digital wholesale banks can only target small and medium-sized businesses and other non-consumer segments. They are expected to start operating in early 2022, the MAS said.

The entrants will provide fresh competition for lenders such as DBS Group Holdings Ltd. While more than 90% of Singapore’s adult population have bank accounts, the newcomers are likely to target segments including unsecured personal loans, as well as small and medium-sized firms that may not have good access to financing.

For Ant, the successful bid may lessen the pain it’s experiencing in its home market of China after a series of regulatory clampdowns derailed its much anticipated initial share sale. The company co-founded by billionaire Jack Ma faces a slim chance of reviving its IPO in 2021 as China overhauls rules governing the fintech industry, according to regulatory officials familiar with the matter.

MAS Unswayed

Menon said last month that the MAS wouldn’t be deterred by crackdowns abroad, with the U.S. also scrutinizing Chinese firms. “Regulatory tightening that’s happening in China will not have an impact on the digital banks here,” he said in an interview.

Grab is teaming up with Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. on its digital bank, through a majority-owned venture. Founded in 2012 by Anthony Tan and Hooi Ling Tan as a taxi-hailing service, Grab has been providing certain financial services to consumers and merchants for more than a year. It’s broadened its offerings with products including fixed-income funds from Fullerton Fund Management and UOB Asset Management.

Sea, worth around $90 billion, is the most valuable company in Southeast Asia. Singaporean Forrest Li, born in China, founded the online gaming company in the city-state in 2009 before taking it public in New York in 2017, by which point it had added an e-commerce platform, Shopee.

Greenland Financial is the investment arm of Chinese state-owned real estate developer Greenland.

The announcement comes days before the government kicks off its Singapore Fintech Festival, one of the year’s biggest state-sponsored conferences.

