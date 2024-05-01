(Bloomberg) -- Cybersecurity startup Oasis Security has raised $35 million to secure system accounts, API keys, tokens and other vulnerabilities that were exploited in recent high-profile hacks.

Existing investors Accel Partners, Sequoia Capital, and Cyberstarts Venture Fund Ltd. led the funding round, Oasis Security said in a statement on Wednesday. It declined to disclose its valuation. It’s raised $75 million overall.

The startup, which has offices in Tel Aviv and New York, helps companies manage the security of so-called “non-human identities” — access credentials in increasingly complex networks of interconnecting apps and databases. It plans to direct the funds toward its research and development and go-to-market functions, according to the statement.

Chief Executive Officer Danny Brickman pointed to recent hacks at Microsoft Corp. and Cloudflare Inc. to underline the urgency of securing these vulnerable access points. “In the last five years, this transition, because of everything related to AI and automation, just exploded this world of non-human identities to the point that what we are seeing in organizations is 10 to 50 times more non-human identities than human identities,” he said in an interview.

The round also underlines the continued dominance of cybersecurity in Israel’s tech scene. Cyber companies in Israel have seen a streak of recent deals even as the Israel-Hamas war drove down foreign investment in other tech startups. Israeli cyber firms raised $846 million in the first quarter of 2024, accounting for nearly half of all tech funding, according to Startup Nation Central, a nonprofit that tracks such investments.

