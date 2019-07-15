(Bloomberg) -- Antofagasta Plc surged the most in six months after an international arbitration tribunal ordered Pakistan to pay $5.84 billion to its joint venture with Barrick Gold Corp. in a dispute over a mining license.

A plan by Antofagasta and Barrick to mine copper and gold in Reko Diq, a rocky desert area in southwest Pakistan, was halted in 2011 because of a dispute over the lease. While Antofagasta said there are limited grounds for challenging the award under the World Bank’s International Centre for Settlement and Investment Disputes, the company will only recognize potential proceeds once they have been received.

“We remain willing to discuss the potential for a negotiated settlement with Pakistan,” said William Hayes, chairman of the joint venture, Tethyan Copper Co.

Pakistan’s government said it will review the ruling and consider a potential petition to the tribunal.

Even if Antofagasta can’t gain the whole amount, a potential settlement is still a good news, said Hunter Hillcoat, an analyst at Investec Securities. “There could be some value for the company,” he said.

Antofagasta’s shares gained as much as 6%, and were 4.4% higher as of 9:28 a.m. in London, the most on the FTSE 100 Index.

The damages include compensation of $4.09 billion for the fair market value of the Reko Diq project when the mining lease was denied and interest of $1.75 billion. The tribunal also awarded the joint venture just under $62 million in costs.

The joint venture said it had spent more than $500 million on the Reko Diq project and located enough ore to produce 200,000 tons of copper and 250,000 ounces of gold a year for 56 years. The initial capital investment would have exceeded more than $3 billion.

