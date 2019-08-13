Aug 13, 2019
Apple iPhones Get Tariff Reprieve, But Other Tech Gear Still Hit
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The Trump administration delayed a 10% tariff on some Chinese-made products on Tuesday. Apple Inc.’s iPhone was one of the main beneficiaries of the move, but other tech gadgets weren’t so lucky.
Here’s a rundown of which technologies got the temporary reprieve and what offerings will still get hit:
Tariffs delayed until Dec. 15:
- Telephones for cellular networks or for other wireless networks. That means iPhones and other many other smartphones assembled in China.
- Portable automatic data processing machines, not over 10 kg, consisting at least a central processing unit, keyboard and display. That covers laptops and tablets, including MacBook, iPads and iPod touch devices.
- The Apple TV box and Roku video-streaming devices.
- External computer monitors.
- Computer keyboards.
- Wired headphones.
- Remote control gear for video game consoles.
Tariffs effective Sept. 1:
- Base stations. This typically means cellular networking gear.
- Semiconductor media, solid state non‐volatile storage devices. This may cover Nand flash, which is the key storage media in the iPhone and other smartphones.
- Lithium‐ion batteries and battery cases.
- Machines for the reception, conversion and transmission or regeneration of voice, images or other data. This covers products such as the Apple Watch, AirPods, HomePod and some Beats headphones.
- Parts of telephone sets; parts of other apparatus for the transmission or reception of voice, images or other data, including apparatus. This may include repair parts for iPhones and other handsets.
- Mac computers.
- Apple Watch bands.
To contact the reporters on this story: Mark Gurman in San Francisco at mgurman1@bloomberg.net;Ian King in San Francisco at ianking@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: Jillian Ward at jward56@bloomberg.net, Alistair Barr, Andrew Pollack
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.