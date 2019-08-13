Apple iPhones Get Tariff Reprieve, But Other Tech Gear Still Hit

(Bloomberg) -- The Trump administration delayed a 10% tariff on some Chinese-made products on Tuesday. Apple Inc.’s iPhone was one of the main beneficiaries of the move, but other tech gadgets weren’t so lucky.

Here’s a rundown of which technologies got the temporary reprieve and what offerings will still get hit:

Tariffs delayed until Dec. 15:

Telephones for cellular networks or for other wireless networks. That means iPhones and other many other smartphones assembled in China.

Portable automatic data processing machines, not over 10 kg, consisting at least a central processing unit, keyboard and display. That covers laptops and tablets, including MacBook, iPads and iPod touch devices.

The Apple TV box and Roku video-streaming devices.

External computer monitors.

Computer keyboards.

Wired headphones.

Remote control gear for video game consoles.

Tariffs effective Sept. 1:

Base stations. This typically means cellular networking gear.

Semiconductor media, solid state non‐volatile storage devices. This may cover Nand flash, which is the key storage media in the iPhone and other smartphones.

Lithium‐ion batteries and battery cases.

Machines for the reception, conversion and transmission or regeneration of voice, images or other data. This covers products such as the Apple Watch, AirPods, HomePod and some Beats headphones.

Parts of telephone sets; parts of other apparatus for the transmission or reception of voice, images or other data, including apparatus. This may include repair parts for iPhones and other handsets.

Mac computers.

Apple Watch bands.

