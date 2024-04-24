(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s senior director leading product-marketing efforts for the new Vision Pro headset retired following the recent launch.

Frank Casanova, who worked at Apple for 36 years in various roles, including helping to lead the expansion of the iPhone to new carriers, departed last week, according to his LinkedIn page. In 2019, he was named Apple’s first head of marketing for augmented reality before being tapped to lead the headset effort.

The Vision Pro went on sale in early February, with Casanova attending the release at Apple’s flagship retail store at the Grove shopping mall in Los Angeles, alongside services chief Eddy Cue. Dan Riccio, the executive overseeing development of the device, is nearing retirement, Bloomberg News reported last month.

The $3,499 device catapults Apple into a category that the company believes may be the future of computing. After a strong initial debut, retail sales and demos of the headset have tapered. The company plans to announce a new version of the device’s operating system in June.

