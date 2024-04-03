(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. resolved outages at several of its services Wednesday, including the App Store, its music offering and the TV+ streaming platform.

On its system status page, the company said that some users suffered disruptions between 6:13 p.m. and 7:35 p.m. Eastern time. Complaints about the problem had also surged on the Downdetector website, which tracks online outages.

The issues also affected Apple Arcade, the Books and Podcasts apps, and its Fitness+ service.

