(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. on Thursday said it will hold its annual conference for developers on June 3 to June 7 in San Jose, California.

The Worldwide Developers Conference is where Apple typically announces major software updates. It sometimes also announces new hardware. Developers who want to attend the conference have to apply on Apple’s website by March 20. Tickets cost $1,599 each.

The event is the second announced by Apple so far this year. It’s holding an event in Cupertino, California, on March 25 to announce video-streaming and magazine subscription services.

To contact the reporter on this story: Mark Gurman in San Francisco at mgurman1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Tom Giles at tgiles5@bloomberg.net, Alistair Barr

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.