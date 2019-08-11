(Bloomberg) -- Argentines head to the polls Sunday in a primary vote that will be the best gauge yet of President Mauricio Macri’s chances of winning a second term in this year's election.

Macri’s market-friendly policies are being challenged by Alberto Fernandez, the main opposition candidate who has former President Cristina Kirchner as his running mate. The vote hinges on the state of an economy that is showing signs of slowly recovering from recession, the second under Macri’s watch. Inflation remains above 50% and unemployment is in the double digits amid austerity measures.

Yet the president has a chance of winning because many Argentines hold Fernandez’s vice-presidential candidate responsible for the economic problems Macri is dealing with now. Kirchner nationalized pension funds, imposed currency controls and tampered with economic statistics during her presidency between 2007 and 2015. She is also facing multiple corruption allegations, all of which she denies.

Macri succeeded her in office with pledges to boost the economy with liberal policies, but was forced to seek a record $56 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund and raise interest rates to more than 60% following a currency crisis last year.

Argentine markets rallied on Friday, with the Merval stock index jumping 6.7%, on investor optimism that Macri would emerge from the primary vote in good position to win re-election in October, or in a likely runoff vote in November.

“Policy continuity -- more likely if Macri is re-elected -- would promote a virtuous cycle, with a relatively stronger peso driving faster disinflation and a gradual, but steady recovery,” said Adriana Dupita, Latin America economist with Bloomberg Economics. “A return to the more populist policies of the past -- a bigger risk, though not a certainty, under a Fernandez administration -- could fuel a currency-inflation spiral and hurt long-term growth prospects.”

Read More: Economic Outlook Hangs on Sunday Primary Vote

To win outright on October 27, the top candidate must receive 45% of valid votes, or 40% of them with a 10 percentage point difference from the second-placed contender. If neither scenario happens, there’s a runoff vote on Nov. 24. Polls for weeks have shown Macri and Fernandez likely heading toward a runoff.

Other candidates such as Roberto Lavagna and Jose Luis Espert may also receive the minimum 1.5% of total votes needed to go to the October election. Investors will be paying close attention, however, to the difference between the top two contenders. If Macri ends less than 5 percentage points behind Fernandez, many believe he could make up that ground before the November runoff.

To contact the reporter on this story: Patrick Gillespie in Buenos Aires at pgillespie29@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Juan Pablo Spinetto at jspinetto@bloomberg.net, Walter Brandimarte

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.