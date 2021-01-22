(Bloomberg) -- Arguments in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump will begin the week of Feb. 8, giving the Senate time to continue confirming President Joe Biden’s cabinet, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

The House will transmit the articles of impeachment to the Senate on Monday and, as in previous impeachments, senators will be sworn-in as jurors the next day. Schumer said both the House impeachment managers, who will prosecute the case, and Trump’s defense team will have almost two weeks to prepare briefs.

The agreement on the timetable resolves one of the main challenges for Biden and Democrats, filling the president’s cabinet and beginning work on his Covid-relief plan.

