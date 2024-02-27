(Bloomberg) -- A pronounced rally in Arm Holdings Plc has resulted in a sky-high valuation, to the point that even one of the chip-design company’s first stock bulls thinks it has gone too far.

New Street Research downgraded the stock to neutral from buy, a move that comes after the share price more than doubled this month alone.

Justifying the current valuation “would require extreme success” on all fronts, wrote analyst Pierre Ferragu. “Even with a generous 40x multiple on our above-consensus expectations, we don’t see a rationale to buy Arm above $110.” The stock last closed at $146.20, and is up 103% in February.

Shares of the Cambridge, England-based company fell 2% Tuesday.

The more cautious view from New Street is notable, as it was an early advocate of the stock. It started coverage on Arm in September, ahead of the pricing of the IPO, and it was the first firm tracked by Bloomberg to issue a rating.

Currently, half the analysts tracked by Bloomberg recommend buying the stock, while about 41% have the equivalent of a hold rating and the rest are bearish. The average analyst price target suggests downside of about 33% from the stock’s last close.

February’s rally for Arm was sparked by a powerhouse forecast and earnings report, which triggered a one-day jump of 48%. The company touted the growth potential of artificial intelligence, which Chief Executive Officer Rene Haas said was “not in any way, shape or form a hype cycle.”

Subsequent gains came after Nvidia Corp. issued a bullish forecast of its own, cementing how AI remains a powerful growth tailwind and a theme that investors can’t get enough of. Arm’s shares have risen 20% over the past four trading days.

That rally has resulted in a hefty multiple. Arm is priced at 38 times revenue projected over the next 12 months, making it far more expensive than any component of the Nasdaq 100 Index. Nvidia, in contrast, is priced below 18 times forward sales.

