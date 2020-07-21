(Bloomberg) -- Asian equities looked set to give back some of the strong gains seen earlier this week as investors weighed the prospects for the global recovery from the pandemic and eyed more earnings reports. Treasuries edged higher and the dollar fell.

The S&P 500 earlier eked out a small gain, though finished well off session highs after Senator Mitch McConnell cast doubt on reaching a fresh rescue bill before some current benefits expire. Tech shares led the Nasdaq Composite lower. Stock futures dropped in Japan, Hong Kong and Australia. Equities began the week higher after European Union leaders clinched a rescue package that helped send the euro to the highest since 2019. Oil and gold surged.

As earnings continue to roll in and with stimulus packages being refined, investors are taking stock of a surge in global equities that left the MSCI gauge of developed and emerging-market shares at the highest since February.

“I’m more concerned going into the August, September period: what’s going to then be the next catalyst to take the broader market higher,” Andrew Sheets, a cross-asset strategist at Morgan Stanley, said on Bloomberg TV. It’s going to be “a tougher period for stocks,” he said.

Here are some key events coming up:

Quarterly earnings gather steam, with reports due from Microsoft, Blackstone Group, Roche, Intel, Unilever, Canadian Pacific, Tokyo Steel, Daimler, Hyundai and Mattel.

The EIA crude oil inventory report is due Wednesday.

U.S. weekly jobless claims come on Thursday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.2%.

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 slid 0.7%.

Hang Seng futures declined 0.3%.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 1%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined 0.6%.

The yen was at 106.79 per dollar.

The offshore yuan traded at 6.9707 per dollar.

The euro bought $1.1530.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries slipped one basis point to 0.60%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude increased 2.8% to $41.96 a barrel.

Gold was at $1,841.92 an ounce.

