(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks fell along with US futures after a deadly blast at a hospital in Gaza intensified worries over Middle East tensions. The Bank of Japan announced unscheduled bond purchases to stem a rise in yields.

Hong Kong equity gauges slumped at the open as traders awaited the release of key Chinese economic data. An index of China’s property developers headed for its lowest since 2009. Benchmark indexes were little changed in Australia, while South Korea and Japan edged lower.

The BOJ’s announcement came after Japan’s 10-year yield touched a fresh decade-high, following a jump in US yields. Japan’s sovereign debt has faced renewed selling pressure amid speculation that the central bank will tweak is ultra-easy monetary policy sooner rather than later.

Treasuries steadied in early Asian trading after two-year yields hit the highest since 2006 in the previous session as strong US data reinforced the higher-for-longer rates narrative. Swap contracts tied to Fed rate decisions showed traders are pricing in more than 60% odds that policymakers will raise interest rates by a quarter percentage point in January.

US retail sales exceeded all forecasts and industrial production strengthened last month, fresh evidence of a resilient American consumer whose spending is helping stabilize manufacturing. The reports prompted a slew of economists, from Goldman Sachs to JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley, to boost their tracking estimates for third-quarter gross domestic product.

“There is a lot going on in the bond markets and the global geopolitics around the whole world,” Nancy Davis, founder and chief investment officer at Quadratic Capital Management, said on Bloomberg Television. “It’s hard to keep up with everything, but there is a lot of movement. The daily volatility that we’re seeing in the Treasury market is extreme.”

Meanwhile, data out of China is expected to confirm gross domestic product expanded 4.5% in the July-to-September period from a year earlier — below the official full-year target of about 5%. That may put further pressure on the government to provide more stimulus.

Back to geopolitical events. President Joe Biden’s dramatic war-time visit to Israel and Jordan began to unravel even before he left the ground, after an explosion at a Gaza hospital left hundreds dead and Arab leaders pulled out of a meeting planned for the trip. Oil extended gains to advance over 2% in early Asia trading, and gold edged up as middle east conflict bolstered haven demand.

Israel blamed a failed missile from militant group Palestinian Islamic Jihad for the blast, potentially the deadliest since the killing of 1,300 Israelis in the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, which is designated a terrorist organization by the US and European Union. The Pentagon said it didn’t have information on who was responsible and the US called for an investigation.

Key events this week:

China GDP, retail sales, industrial production, Wednesday

UK CPI, Wednesday

Eurozone CPI, Wednesday

Morgan Stanley, Netflix, Tesla earnings, Wednesday

Federal Reserve issues Beige Book economic survey, Wednesday

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker and New York Fed President John Williams speak at separate events, Wednesday

Australia unemployment, Thursday

Japan trade, Thursday

China property prices, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, existing home sales, leading index, Thursday

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker, Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan speak at different events, Thursday

Japan CPI, Friday

China loan prime rates, Friday

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 10:34 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 was little changed.

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.3%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.4%

Japan’s Topix fell 0.1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.0566

The Japanese yen was little changed at 149.77 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.3197 per dollar

The Australian dollar fell 0.1% to $0.6357

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $28,358

Ether rose 0.4% to $1,567.24

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.84%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced 11 basis points to 4.66%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.1% to $88.45 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.7% to $1,937.27 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

--With assistance from Rita Nazareth and Tassia Sipahutar.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.