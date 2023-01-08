(Bloomberg) -- Asia’s benchmark stock index was on track to enter a bull market, as China’s reopening and a weakening dollar lure investors back to the region.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index climbed as much as 1.5% on Monday, taking its advance from an Oct. 24 low to more than 20%. Gauges in Hong Kong and South Korea led gains in the session, while Japan was closed for a holiday.

The milestone marks a turnaround for the MSCI Asia gauge, which tumbled nearly 40% from a peak in early 2021 as China stuck to its stringent Covid-zero policy and the region’s heavyweight chip stocks entered a downcycle on waning demand. The Asian benchmark is up 3.3% so far in 2023, beating the S&P 500 Index. That’s after a 19% slump last year, its worst performance since 2008.

Chinese stocks, which carry the second-highest weighting in the Asia gauge after Japan, turned a corner in November as the nation signaled a shift away from virus-control measures. Easing regulatory risks and support measures to revive the property sector have lent an additional boost to the market.

Meanwhile, tech stocks in Asia have also recovered amid indications that the Federal Reserve will likely slow its pace of interest-rate increases.

