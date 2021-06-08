(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks look set for a mixed open Wednesday as U.S. equities tread water near a record ahead of key inflation data. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell to a one-month low.

Futures slipped in Japan but edged higher in Australia and Hong Kong. The S&P 500 ended little changed just shy of its May 7 record close. A slide in biotech stocks after Monday’s rally offset gains in megacap technology shares. U.S. equity contracts were steady in early trading.

The focus remains on Thursday’s report on U.S. consumer prices, which may affect perceptions of when the Federal Reserve is likely to start discussing tapering asset purchases. The dollar advanced for the first time in three days.

Oil resumed its rally to top $70 a barrel in New York as investors grow more confident that the recovery from the pandemic will help demand. Bitcoin remains under pressure, trading at about $33,500 after a retreat this week.

The debate over whether inflation will prove sticky and prompt central banks to pare stimulus earlier than expected remains key for investors. While volatility has been evident in the speculative fringe, such as meme shares and cryptocurrencies, global stocks are near an all-time high and Treasury yields have eased for three successive weeks. The overall picture suggests faith in the Fed’s assurances that price pressures will prove transitory.

“The tight trading ranges seen so far this month reflect the cautious mood in the market ahead of the inflation numbers,” said Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index. “Whilst the Fed reassures that this spike in inflation is temporary, policy makers will need to be out in their droves to calm the market.”

For market commentary, follow the MLIV blog.

Here are key events to watch this week:

U.S. consumer price index on Thursday.

Apple holds its annual Worldwide Developers Conference through June 11.

European Central Bank decision on Thursday and press conference with President Christine Lagarde.

Iran nuclear deal talks reconvene in Vienna Thursday.

Group of Seven leaders’ summit starts in Cornwall, England Friday.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed

The Nasdaq 100 was little changed

Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index futures rose 0.1%

Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.1%

Currencies

The Japanese yen was at 109.50 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.3996 per dollar

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro traded at $1.2173

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 1.53%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.2% to $70.05 a barrel

Gold was at $1,893.07 an ounce

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.