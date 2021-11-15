(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked set for a steady open Tuesday after a choppy U.S. session that saw Treasury yields and the dollar climb amid concern that inflation will force a quicker withdrawal of central bank stimulus.

Futures for Japan and Hong Kong were little changed while Australia’s slipped. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 ended broadly flat. Tesla Inc. shares approached a bear market after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk raised the idea of selling more of his stock. The electrical vehicle maker later pared losses.

Treasuries slid and the yield curve steepened on speculation the Federal Reserve may have to speed up policy tightening to fight price pressures that are broadening out from pandemic-linked snarls. Stronger-than-expected New York manufacturing data added to the case for an earlier interest-rate liftoff.

Traders are waiting to see whether a virtual summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will stabilize ties. Any signs of improvement could help sentiment, but the effect may be short lived given wider concerns in markets over inflation and the fallout of Xi’s “common prosperity” drive to tackle inequality.

The equity rally has paused near record highs on growing misgivings over whether policy makers are making an historic error by treating elevated price pressures as transitory. Ex-New York Fed leader William Dudley and former Richmond President Jeffrey Lacker suggested that the Fed should accelerate tapering. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said he’s “very uneasy about the inflation situation.”

“Inflation will likely get the Fed hiking quickly but then they can stop after a few hikes and markets can calm down,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, wrote in a note. “At some point, the Fed will have to tighten financial conditions” and so some investors are hesitating about “remaining full tilt with stocks.”

This week’s focus will be on the consumer strength, with Tuesday’s U.S. retail sales data poised to show an acceleration and industry giants such as Walmart Inc. and Home Depot Inc. announcing their quarterly results.

Robust spending on merchandise should continue to put pressure on global supply-chains, which are already straining to keep up.

Elsewhere, oil was little changed as investors kept waiting to see if the Biden administration will tap crude reserves. Bitcoin was below $64,000.

What to watch this week:

Fed Presidents Thomas Barkin, Esther George, Raphael Bostic, Patrick Harker speak at various events. Tuesday

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe delivers a speech. Tuesday

RBA minutes of November meeting. Tuesday

U.S. retail sales are poised to show an acceleration in October as consumer demand remains resilient. Tuesday

Euro zone CPI. Wednesday

U.S. housing starts. Wednesday

Conference Board U.S. leading index, initial jobless claims. Thursday

Fed’s Richard Clarida and Mary Daly speak at Asia Economic Policy Conference. Friday

For more market analysis, read our MLIV blog.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed

The Nasdaq 100 was little changed

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures fell 0.5%

Hang Seng Index futures slipped 0.1% earlier

Currencies

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 114.13 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.3819 per dollar

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4%

The euro fell 0.7% to $1.1369

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced about five basis points to 1.62%

Australia’s 10-year bond yield climbed six basis points to 1.83%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.1% to $80.88 a barrel

Gold was at $1,862.85 an ounce

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.