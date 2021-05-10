(Bloomberg) -- Stocks look set to drop at the open in Asia Tuesday after a slide in U.S. equities as surging commodity prices stoked concern about inflation. Treasury yields rose.

Futures pointed lower in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong. Technology shares led U.S. equities lower, with the Nasdaq 100 Index tumbling 2.6% amid the growing anxiety over inflation, which can threaten longer-horizon revenues typical of the sector. Tesla Inc. and Apple Inc. were among the biggest decliners. The benchmark S&P 500 Index fell from an all-time high, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly topped 35,000 for the first time.

Copper jumped to a record while iron ore futures surged more than 10%. West Texas Intermediate fluctuated after a cyberattack forced the closure of a key U.S. pipeline, which operators hope to reopen by the end of the week.

Concerns about knock-on price pressures boosted a gauge of inflation expectations to the highest level since 2006. That lifted Treasury yields slightly, taking the benchmark 10-year to 1.60%.

The run-up in raw materials is intensifying debate ahead of a U.S. CPI report Wednesday that is forecast to show a strong gain in April. The year-on-year reading will be amplified by the pandemic shock a year earlier, but it plays into a broader market concern that the Federal Reserve may be forced to raise interest rates sooner than current guidance suggest to contain inflation.

“We’re going to see volatility definitely over the next couple of months” given uncertainty over the path of growth, Kristen Bitterly, head of capital markets in the Americas for Citi Private Bank, said on Bloomberg TV. “Cash and duration are punitive so you need to make sure that where you have that yield is non-rates sensitive parts of the market,”

Meanwhile, the pound climbed to its highest level since February after U.K. elections denied Scotland’s main independence party an outright majority and strengthened the grip of the Conservatives.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

A range of Fed speakers are due this week, including Governor Lael Brainard on Tuesday, among others

Chinese inflation data are due Tuesday

OPEC monthly Oil Market Report is published with global demand forecasts and production estimates Tuesday

U.S. CPI report Wednesday is forecast to show prices continued to increase in April

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks Wednesday

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 1%

The Nasdaq 100 fell 2.6%

Nikkei 225 futures dropped 1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures fell 0.7%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures fell 0.6% earlier

Currencies

The yen fell 0.2% to 108.81 per dollar

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.3% to $1.2133

The British pound surged 1% to $1.4122

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 1.6%. The 30-year yield rose five basis points to 2.33%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.1% to $64.85 a barrel

Gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,836,81

