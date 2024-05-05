(Bloomberg) -- John Swinney is set to succeed Humza Yousaf as leader of the Scottish National Party after his potential challenger withdrew, the BBC reported.

Activist Graeme McCormick, who earlier secured a nomination, said Sunday he wouldn’t proceed and would back Swinney following a conversation between the two men, the broadcaster said. That leaves Swinney clear to be elected leader of the party after nominations close on Monday.

Yousaf last week announced he planned to step down as SNP leader and Scottish First Minister once his party has chosen a new leader. He chose to resign rather than face a vote of no-confidence which he was likely to have lost. His successor as SNP leader would have to win a vote in the Scottish Parliament to also succeed him as first minister.

