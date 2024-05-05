1h ago
Swinney Set to Become SNP Leader After Challenger Drops Out: BBC
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- John Swinney is set to succeed Humza Yousaf as leader of the Scottish National Party after his potential challenger withdrew, the BBC reported.
Activist Graeme McCormick, who earlier secured a nomination, said Sunday he wouldn’t proceed and would back Swinney following a conversation between the two men, the broadcaster said. That leaves Swinney clear to be elected leader of the party after nominations close on Monday.
Yousaf last week announced he planned to step down as SNP leader and Scottish First Minister once his party has chosen a new leader. He chose to resign rather than face a vote of no-confidence which he was likely to have lost. His successor as SNP leader would have to win a vote in the Scottish Parliament to also succeed him as first minister.
Read more: Scottish Nationalists Look to Old Hand After Leadership Turmoil
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:34
Young investors more likely to switch advisers, citing high fees: J.D. Power survey
-
Calgary home sales jump in April being driven by lower-priced houses: board
-
6:49
Are you struggling to pay your mortgage? We want to hear from you
-
Electricity imports from U.S. topped exports in February amid drought: StatCan
-
6:48
Oil company earnings underwhelm despite crude price flirting with US$85 a barrel
-
6:11
Meta projects higher spending, weaker revenue amid AI push