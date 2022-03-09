(Bloomberg) -- Asia looks set to join a rebound in global equities Thursday as investors pick up stocks that had slumped in a risk-off reaction to the conflict in Ukraine. Oil, Treasuries and the dollar sank.

Futures rose in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong. Dip-buyers emerged to help boost the S&P 500 to its biggest gain since June 2020, while the Euro Stoxx 50 rallied the most in two years on speculation that the recent rout had priced in the impact of sanctions on Russia.

Amazon.com Inc. surged more than 10% in late trading after the online retailer announced a share split and $10 billion buyback plan. The split would lower its price to less than $150 based on Wednesday’s close, removing a key hurdle for its inclusion in the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Commodities pulled back from their highs. Oil slid more than 10% to below $110 a barrel in New York. The United Arab Emirates signaled OPEC+ members may be more willing to raise output to avert a major global supply shock, though the proposal is likely to meet resistance.

Gold fell from a 19-month high and the dollar slid on improved risk sentiment. The 10-year Treasury yield climbed back above 1.9%.

These reversals are the latest twist in volatile markets as investors assess the risk of an inflation shock that could derail global growth. Uncertainty prevails over the sustainability of the surge in commodity prices that has been fueled by Russia’s international isolation since its invasion of Ukraine. Market sentiment improved Wednesday after a top foreign policy aide to Ukraine’s president said the country is open to discussing Russia’s demand for neutrality as long as it’s given security guarantees.

“We are still constructive on the medium term and we think that the market can recover, just given the fact that the U.S. economy’s entering this from a position of strength,” Nadia Lovell, UBS Global Wealth Management senior U.S. equity strategist, said on Bloomberg Television. Lovell said she is “looking for 4,800 on the S&P 500 by the end of the year assuming there’s no escalation in geopolitical tension and sanctions.”

Meanwhile, former top prosecutor Yoon Suk-yeol won election as South Korea’s president, returning the conservative opposition to power after five years and signaling a hawkish turn in the country’s relations with China and North Korea.

In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin traded just below $42,000, paring a sharp rally in digital tokens sparked by optimism about an impending U.S. overhaul of crypto oversight that could provide regulatory clarity for investors.

Russia’s ruble tumbled as trading in the currency resumed, prompting a selloff as the country reels under economic sanctions.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 2.6%

The Nasdaq 100 rose 3.6%

Nikkei 225 futures jumped 2.6%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures rose 0.4%

Hang Seng Index futures added 1.7%

Currencies

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 115.87 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.3222 per dollar

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.9%

The euro rose 1.6% to $1.1070

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 10 basis points to 1.94%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 12% to $108.70 a barrel

Gold fell 2.7% to $1,995.79 an ounce

