(Bloomberg) -- Asian bank stocks rose after a rescue package for First Republic Bank sparked a rebound in US shares despite ongoing concerns over the health of Credit Suisse Group AG and the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Financials Index climbed as much as 0.4%, paring its weekly loss to 3.5%. Japanese megabanks were again among the gainers, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. rising as much as 2% and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. advancing up to 1.6% after the biggest US banks pledged $30 billion of fresh cash for First Republic Bank to ease concerns of a broader crisis.

“Banking jitters are fading quickly for now and that has everyone scrambling back into risky assets,” Ed Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, wrote in a note.

Broader Asian equities also got a boost from Wall Street’s rally. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index added 0.4% as Japan’s Topix climbed 0.8%, South Korea’s Kospi advanced 0.4% while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 0.1%.

Among other regional financial stocks, Hana Financial Group Inc. gained as much as 3.6% in Seoul while ANZ Group Holdings Ltd. advanced 1.5% in Sydney.

The First Republic news came after a lifeline from Swiss regulators earlier this week stabilized Credit Suisse Group AG, easing worries that troubles at the European lender would lead to a cascading crisis in that region.

