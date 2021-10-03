(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked set for a solid start to the week after their U.S. peers climbed Friday as prospects for a pickup in growth outweighed concern over inflation pressures.

Futures pointed higher in Japan and Australia. Mainland Chinese markets are closed through Thursday for the Golden Week holidays. The S&P 500 rose over 1% Friday after promising results for a Covid-19 pill and positive manufacturing data triggered a rally in companies that stand to benefit from an economic reopening.

Treasuries climbed Friday, taking 10-year yields down to 1.46%, and the dollar fell against every G-10 currency. The yen ticked higher in early trading Monday after a record number of flybys by Chinese warplanes close to Taiwan raised tensions in the region.

Asia traders will be watching closely Monday for news on China Evergrande Group, which faces a maturing bond with little wiggle room for payment. Oil traders will monitor comments from OPEC+ which meets virtually amid a spiral higher in crude prices.

As investor fears mount about slowing economic growth, U.S. labor data at the end of the week will also be a key focus for markets. Last month global stocks posted their worst performance since March 2020 amid concern about elevated inflation, supply-chain bottlenecks, a global energy crunch and a slowdown in China.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin dipped below $48,000 paring some of Friday’s gains.

For more market analysis, read our MLIV blog.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.8%

S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.7%

The S&P 500 rose 1.2% Friday

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3% Friday

The euro was little changed at $1.1597

The British pound was little changed at $1.3546

The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 110.92 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 1.46% Friday

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.1% to $75.88 a barrel Friday

Gold rose 0.2% to $1,761 an ounce Friday

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.