(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia looked set to begin the week on the front foot amid signs that the pace of coronavirus outbreaks in the U.S. continues to slow.

The kiwi dipped after New Zealand locked down Auckland while it investigates three new Covid-19 cases. U.S. markets are shut for Presidents’ Day, while exchanges in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan are also shut on Monday. Bitcoin approached $50,000.

The reflation trade remains alive and well -- global equities ended Friday at a record high, with the MSCI world index up about 6% this year, while the Treasury yield curve tested the steepest levels in more than five years. While investors bank on U.S. government spending and the coronavirus vaccine rollout to boost the economic recovery, new variants are threatening to temper the outlook.

“We are moving into a new zone where the Fed is not willing to do additional expansion and that’s being reflected in the fixed income market with the back end of the curve beginning to move up substantially,” Saed Abukarsh, chief portfolio manager at Ark Capital Management Dubai Ltd., said on Bloomberg TV. “We could see that continuing to move up and that kind of throws in the question of equity-market valuations.”

Countries easing restrictions include Malaysia, which will allow national football and hockey leagues to start training, and Hong Kong will permit restaurant dining and relax other social-distancing rules after the lunar new year holidays. New U.S. cases declined to the lowest week-to-week average since late October.

Japan may report better news on Monday with economists projecting 10.1% annualized growth in GDP for the first quarter, buoyed by exports and a smaller-than-expected hit to consumer spending. This may point to a sturdy post-pandemic rebound with little economic scarring.

Here are some key events coming up:

Earnings roll on with companies including, BHP Group, Daimler, Credit Suisse, Deere, Danone and Nestle.

Euro-area finance ministers will discuss the bloc’s current economic situation and outlook on Tuesday.

U.S. retail sales on Wednesday will likely show an increase for the first time since September.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.5% on Friday.

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced 0.8% on Friday.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.5%.

Currencies

The yen was at 105 per dollar.

The euro bought $1.2120.

The kiwi slipped 0.2% to 72.12 U.S. cents.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries gained five basis points to 1.21% on Friday.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude ended Friday at $59.47 a barrel.

Gold was at $1,824.23 an ounce.

