(Bloomberg) -- Astera Labs Inc. shares climbed as much as 67% on their first trading day after the semiconductor connectivity company and its investors raised $713 million in an upsized initial public offering, as investors pile into AI-related stocks.

Shares climbed to $57.81 each as of 1:53 p.m. on Wednesday in New York, rising more than 60% above the $36 IPO price. The Santa Clara, California-based company and its investors priced the shares Tuesday above a marketed range that had already been elevated.

The trading gives Astera, whose backers include Intel Corp. along with Sutter Hill Ventures, a market value of nearly $9 billion. Including stock options and restricted share units, Astera has a fully diluted value of closer to $10 billion.

On Monday the company raised the price range to $32 to $34 and increased the number of shares in the IPO.

The listing is the fourth largest in the US this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It precedes the high-profile share sale later Wednesday by social-media company Reddit Inc., which is seeking as much as $748 million for it and its employees and shareholders.

Investor Confidence

Astera co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Jitendra Mohan said on Bloomberg TV earlier Wednesday that signs trading was set to rise is “an indication of confidence our investors are placing in us.”

“We’ll keep our heads down, continue to develop products,” Mohan said. “We have so much opportunity ahead of us.”

The company will use the funds from the IPO to accelerate product development and hire more people, he said.

More than $7.9 billion has been raised via IPOs on US exchanges this year, including Astera’s share sale, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s a 129% increase on the same period in 2023, the data show.

The IPO was led by Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co., with participation from Barclays Plc, Deutsche Bank AG, Evercore Inc. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc., as well as six other firms acting as co-managers. Astera’s shares trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol ALAB.

Founded in 2017, Astera develops semiconductor-based connectivity solutions with the aim of enabling the “mainstreaming” of AI and machine learning in the cloud, according to its website. Astera tapped into investor bullishness on AI as part of a 2022 funding round led by Fidelity Management & Research that raised $150 million at a $3.15 billion valuation.

Nvidia Corp. and other AI-related stocks have soared over the past year, helping to lift stock indexes to record highs.

Losses Cut

In 2023, Astera cut its net loss to $26 million on revenue of $116 million, compared with a loss of $58 million on revenue of $80 million the previous year, according to its filings.

The company’s investors include Intel’s venture arm. Sutter Hill Ventures is its biggest shareholder, controlling 12.6% of the company’s stock, according to its filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Funds affiliated with Fidelity have a 6.4% stake.

Mohan owns 6.1% of the company’s shares, while co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Sanjay Gajendra has a 5% stake, the filings show.

